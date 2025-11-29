Mooresville commissioners to vote on 111-home rental development

CHARLOTTE — Mooresville commissioners are set to vote on Monday on a proposal by American Homes 4 Rent to build up to 111 rental homes near Lake Norman.

The development, Brentwood Phase 4, would cover 86 acres on Black Angus Lane, located off Faith Road east of Mount Mourne, the Charlotte Observer reports. Commissioners have expressed concerns about traffic congestion and the lack of multiple access points for the new phase.

“My challenge is this all dumps into one access point,” Commissioner Lisa Qualls said at the Oct. 15 meeting.

The Mooresville Planning Board rejected recommending the rezoning for the development.

Residents near the proposed site told the Observer that they have worries about the impact of rental homes on their community, with some fearing that renters might not adhere to local traffic rules.

American Homes 4 Rent has highlighted the amenities offered in their communities, such as pools, fitness centers, and playgrounds, which they claim encourage longer tenancies.

The outcome of the commissioners’ vote could significantly impact the local community, with potential changes to traffic patterns and housing availability near Lake Norman, the Charlotte Observer reported.

