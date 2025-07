CHARLOTTE — A developer wants to make an Uptown office more desirable for business, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

The business is located on the 500 block of North Tryon Street. It’s the home to an electrician, as well as an attorney’s office.

In the plans, the 11th floor will become a rooftop terrace with better conference rooms.

The developer is also considering inviting restaurants to fill the first floor.

VIDEO: Uptown restaurant shuttered after 20 years

Uptown restaurant shuttered after 20 years

©2025 Cox Media Group