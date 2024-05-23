Developer gains approval for 500-home project in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A residential project that could add over 500 homes in Statesville is primed to move forward.

The Statesville City Council on May 20 approved the second and final reading of a rezoning request from Bayard Development. The applicant, which is affiliated with Charlotte-based The Bayard Group, is proposing a project named Warren Woods with 463 to 512 single-family homes. Bayard rezoned 244 acres on Mocksville Highway for the development. Final rezoning approval came after the first reading passed on May 8 after a public hearing.

Bayard’s Ken Holbrooks told the Charlotte Business Journal that he hopes to begin site work late this year or early in 2025.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.













©2024 Cox Media Group