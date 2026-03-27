Developer targets site between Charlotte airport, Belmont for apartments

CHARLOTTE — Virginia-based Middleburg wants to add more than 350 market-rate apartments in west Charlotte.

The commercial real estate firm filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on March 13 to rezone 20.15 acres at 9101 Wilkinson Blvd. from general commercial (CG) to neighborhood, conditional (N2-B, CD). The change would allow Middleburg to develop a higher-density multifamily community on the site.

An industrial building is currently located on a 0.4-acre portion of the site. The remainder of the land is vacant, Mecklenburg County property records show.

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