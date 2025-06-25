Developer’s plan for historic Marvin farmhouse faces pressure over possible burial site

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A developer’s plan to convert an old farmhouse into a restaurant and add commercial buildings in Marvin is facing pressure due to concerns that the land might be a historical burial ground.

The project, known as Marvin Grove, involves renovating the old Crane home and constructing new commercial spaces.

Concerns have been raised by some community members who believe the site may have been a burial ground, prompting the developer to hire an archaeologist to investigate.

“I would love to see a qualified objective professional review the area to ensure we won’t lose meaningful history that can never be brought back,” said Louie Couto, a concerned citizen and member of the group Marvin Mandate.

The developer, Peter Zepsa, explained that an archaeologist conducted an initial assessment of the property, marking areas of interest. Despite these efforts, no evidence of burial grounds was found.

Zepsa noted that the archaeological investigation was a lengthy and costly process, involving the use of ground-penetrating radar and physical digging.

Marvin Mandate, a local group, had previously called on state agencies to investigate the site, citing potential connections to an old slave burial ground linked to a historic church in the area.

They provided evidence, such as certain plants and stones, that could indicate historical significance.

The developer has committed to preserving the history of the site through the renovation of the old farmhouse.

Zepsa mentioned plans to restore an old piano belonging to Frank Crane, the previous owner, and incorporate it into the new restaurant.

The project is expected to begin construction later this year and could take up to five years to complete.

The developer is working closely with state agencies, including the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office and the Army Corps of Engineers, to ensure compliance with historical preservation processes.

As the community awaits the final archaeological report, the developer remains committed to balancing development with historical preservation.

“There is so much history, so many stories—we want to try and preserve that,” Zepsa said.

