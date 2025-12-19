Developers seek grocery store anchor

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The long-stalled commercial element of the Alexander Farms project in Cornelius has been revived after an ownership change. The developers of the project are now working quickly to find a grocery store and medical tenant to anchor the 126,000-square-foot commercial center.

River Rock Development partnered with four local investors in Cornelius to buy 16-acre commercial site of Alexander Farms, which is at Westmoreland Road and West Catawba Avenue. Those investors include NorthState Development’s David Dupree, who is an active developer in the Lake Norman area. The commercial element of has been on hold since last year due to financial struggles of the previous owner — Alexander Farms MU LLC — and related lawsuits, according to Cornelius Today.

