Developers to start $250M project with homes, apartments and commercial space in Tega Cay

TEGA CAY, S.C. — Developers on Oct. 1 will break ground on a significant mixed-use project in York County.

Kinger Development Group and Charlotte Living Realty Group are partnering to develop The Grove at 1195 Stonecrest Blvd. in Tega Cay. The development calls for 150 homes and townhomes, 225 apartments and over 100,000 square feet of commercial space upon full buildout.

Paul Sagadin, managing partner of Charlotte Living Realty, told the Charlotte Business Journal that the total investment in the project will be around $250 million.

The project is being developed at a 55-acre site near S.C. Highway 160. The Grove is under 4 miles from the Kingsley development in Fort Mill.

The Grove’s commercial space will include a mix of dining, entertainment and retail space. The project is designed as a walkable, main street-style setting with park and plaza space. A timeline for its delivery is unclear.

“The Grove will be a place where neighbors connect, families gather and visitors want to stay awhile,” Sagadin said in a press release. “This groundbreaking marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Tega Cay, one that blends community, commerce and connection in a way the city has never seen before.”

Charlotte Living Realty has single-family homes and townhome projects throughout the market, according to its website. The firm lists 19 current projects as part of its portfolio.

Read more here.

WATCH: Product marketed as safe way to give toddlers freedom may fail safety tests

Product marketed as safe way to give toddlers freedom may fail safety tests

©2025 Cox Media Group