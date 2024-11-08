Development at former Asian Corner Mall gets underway

CHARLOTTE — A project that will reshape the former Asian Corner Mall site in Charlotte is underway.

The first phase of Charlotte developer Beauxwright’s Sugar Yards project will include 186 townhomes — 119 for-sale units and 67 rental units. The development will include three- and four-bedroom units with 3.5 or 4.5 baths, two-car garages and a rooftop terrace. Each unit will be three stories.

Chris Warren, principal at Beauxwright, said demolition and site work is happening now.

Read the full story on CBJ's website here.





