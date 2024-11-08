Local

Development at former Asian Corner Mall gets underway

By Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte developer Beauxright has kicked off the redevelopment of Asian Corner Mall in the Eastway neighborhood. (Melissa Key)

CHARLOTTE — A project that will reshape the former Asian Corner Mall site in Charlotte is underway.

The first phase of Charlotte developer Beauxwright’s Sugar Yards project will include 186 townhomes — 119 for-sale units and 67 rental units. The development will include three- and four-bedroom units with 3.5 or 4.5 baths, two-car garages and a rooftop terrace. Each unit will be three stories.

Chris Warren, principal at Beauxwright, said demolition and site work is happening now.

