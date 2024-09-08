CALDWELL COUNTY — The Kings Creek Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a firefighter was killed in a car crash in Caldwell County.

The crash happened early Sunday morning.

The department responded to a crash involving an entrapment on Blue Creek Road around 4:08 a.m., according to the Kings Creek Fire Department.

Responders discovered a Dodge pickup truck that collided with a tree, according to the department.

Firefighter Zachary “Zack” Hatton was trapped inside, the department said.

Multiple fire crews were on scene from Kings Creek Fire Department, along with the Lenoir Fire Department, Valmead Fire Department, Caldwell County Emergency Services, and Caldwell County EMS, to extricate Hatton from the truck.

Despite their efforts, Hatton died from his injuries during the extrication process, KCFD said.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all agencies that responded to the scene, including Yadkin Valley Fire Department, who provided coverage for additional calls during this difficult time,” the department said.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Nothing Carlina State Highway Patrol.

