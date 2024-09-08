Crews work to repair gas leak in University City

CHARLOTTE — Folks in one part of Charlotte may notice a smell of gas Sunday afternoon.

Charlotte Fire tweeted just after 1:30 p.m. that were crews were working repair a six-inch gas line leak on the corner of Cameron Blvd and Chancellor’s Place.

Charlotte Fire is currently on the scene repairing a 6-inch gas line leak at the corner of Cameron Boulevard and Chancellor’s Place. If you are in the North Tryon/Harris Boulevard, or UNC Charlotte area, you may smell natural gas. Please be aware that there is no threat to public… pic.twitter.com/BagHIsBNm1 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 8, 2024

Officials say that if you are in the North Tryon / Harris Blvd or UNC Charlotte, you may smell natural gas.

The fire department does say that there is no harm to the public at this time.

Crews continue to work on scene to try and resolve the solution.

We will provide updates on this situation as they become available.

