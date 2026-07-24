DHS defends agents accused of harassment by 2 women in lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — The Department of Homeland Security is defending its agents’ actions.

Two women sued, saying Border Patrol agents followed and threatened them during the immigration crackdown in Charlotte last year.

The women said they were trying to alert people that the agents were nearby.

DHS says the women refused commands. The women were originally charged, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office later dropped the charges.

Full DHS statement:

“Allegations of harassment are false. On November 17, 2025, while deployed to Charlotte, North Carolina, federal law enforcement officers were put in a dangerous situation involving a vehicle who was following and driving aggressively.

“The agitators engaged in erratic behavior, including swerving and attempting to make contact with federal vehicles. When law enforcement officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver engaged in reckless evasion, swerving around pedestrians and vehicles at a gas station before fleeing onto public streets.

“Despite the agents’ emergency lights and sirens being continuously activated, the driver refused to yield, driving erratically through residential neighborhoods, running multiple stop signs, and proceeding through a red light, posing a significant risk to public safety.”

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