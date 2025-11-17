DHS: At least 130 arrested in first two days of Charlotte Border Patrol operation

CHARLOTTE — A Homeland Security spokesperson said 130 people were arrested in “Operation Charlotte’s Web” through its first two days.

According to Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino, that number was 81 on Saturday.

In a statement from DHS Monday, they said, in part, “we will not stop enforcing laws of our nation until every criminal illegal alien is arrested and removed from our country.”

ABC News reported Monday that Border Patrol agents will be in Charlotte until Friday. After that, they have plans to move on to a new operation in New Orleans.

Bovino has posted several pictures of arrestees and their prior crimes on X since the start of the Charlotte operation. He says their criminal records include, assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, hit and run, DWI, and illegal reentry after a prior deportation.

Channel 9 is asking for the names of those individuals, so we can get more information about their arrest histories.

Witnesses have said that several people have also been detained Monday.

