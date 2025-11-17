Daily Update: Border Patrol in Charlotte, Nov. 17

CHARLOTTE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are in the third day of immigration enforcement operations in Charlotte.

Agents were spotted across Charlotte over the weekend, and Channel 9 followed up on reports that people were being detained at businesses and homes in east and south Charlotte.

CBP Commander Gregory Bovino posted on X that his officers arrested 81 people on Saturday. We’re working to get updated numbers for the weekend total from the department.

What to know for Nov. 17:

>>Keep an eye on this article and on WSOCTV.com or watch Eyewitness News on Channel 9 for updates throughout the day.

VIDEO: Border Patrol agents target communities in east Charlotte

Border Patrol agents target communities in east Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group