Daily Update: Border Patrol in Charlotte, Nov. 17

CHARLOTTE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are in the third day of immigration enforcement operations in Charlotte.
Agents were spotted across Charlotte over the weekend, and Channel 9 followed up on reports that people were being detained at businesses and homes in east and south Charlotte.
CBP Commander Gregory Bovino posted on X that his officers arrested 81 people on Saturday. We’re working to get updated numbers for the weekend total from the department.
What to know for Nov. 17:
- The latest updates of Charlotte’s Customs and Border Protection operation.
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says classes will proceed as normal. District leaders say they have not received notice of any immigration enforcement actions planned.
- A video showing Border Patrol agents questioning a group of landscapers in east Charlotte has caught the attention of state leaders.
- The Department of Homeland Security said one officer was hurt after a U.S. citizen drove a van at law enforcement while they were conducting an operation Sunday.
- On Sunday, dozens of protestors gathered in front of the Department of Homeland Security.
- A man was arrested in a hospital bathroom ceiling tile after attempting to escape Border Patrol agents.
- Evan Donovan spoke with laundromat owners who are using their business to keep Border Patrol agents away from their customers.
