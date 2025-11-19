DHS says vehicle attacks against agents are up 58%, several arrested in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Vehicle attacks against border patrol agents have surged by 58% this year, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

In Charlotte, three separate incidents this week have resulted in felony assault charges against individuals accused of using their vehicles to endanger Border Patrol agents.

Tricia McLaughlin, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, stated that both U.S. citizens and illegal aliens are using vehicles as weapons against ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The first incident involved Miguel Martinez, who was charged with felony assault after allegedly driving a white van erratically around border patrol agents. Court documents allege that Martinez admitted to tracking the agents’ locations via an invitation-only Instagram chat before allegedly driving at officers.

In a separate case, Cristobal Maltos was charged with felony assault after allegedly hitting an officer with his car mirror during an encounter with agents.

A third incident reportedly involved an unnamed individual who allegedly rammed a law enforcement car after jumping a curb and speeding towards agents. We couldn’t find any court documents for this person.

McLaughlin said, “Still, the brave men and women of DHS will not be deterred and will continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens.”

The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that more than 250 people have been detained during the Charlotte operation.

