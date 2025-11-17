Driver accused of ramming Border Patrol vehicle, arrested after chase in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Border Patrol agents in Charlotte were involved in a vehicle ramming incident today when a driver attempted to box them in a parking lot, according to reports from Homeland Security.

The incident occurred as agents were preparing for an operation, and a car jumped a curb to enter the parking lot, speeding toward them.

The driver was warned to stop and back up, but instead drove toward the exit of the parking lot, attempting to box in the Border Patrol agents.

As agents approached the vehicle, the driver rammed a law enforcement vehicle and fled the scene.

Agents pursued the vehicle and eventually stopped it in a cul-de-sac, where the driver was arrested.

The swift response by the Border Patrol agents led to the arrest of the driver, ensuring the safety of the agents involved.

