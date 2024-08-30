Did a meteor streak across the sky last night?

NORTH CAROLINA — Was it a meteor that crossed the sky in our area early Friday morning? Channel 9 is working to find out.

Several viewers have shared photos and videos with us showing the sky flashing bright around 1:30 a.m.

The viewers live outside of Charlotte in counties that include Watauga, Avery, and Lincoln counties. Most reports came from the Boone area.

Dispatchers in Rowan County told Channel 9 they got a call about a plane crash at that time but didn’t find one. They said they believe it had something to do with the possible meteor.

Channel 9 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

