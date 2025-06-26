Fireball streaks across skies over the Carolinas, sparking curiosity

A fireball was seen streaking across the skies over the Carolinas and other Southeast states on Thursday afternoon.

The sighting of the fireball was reported by numerous observers across the region, capturing the attention of residents and sparking curiosity about its origin.

Fireball above Lexington, S.C. (William Jackson)

The event remains a topic of interest as residents and experts alike seek to understand the nature and cause of the fireball.

The Geostationary Lightning Mapper on NOAA’s GOES satellites detected the meteor that passed through the atmosphere.

Does anyone have any photos or videos of the fireball or possible meteor? @wsoctv — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 26, 2025

Residents in Atlanta reported hearing a loud boom at the time of the sightings.

There have been reports of it being seen from Tennessee, the Carolinas, Georgia, and Alabama.

Experts are saying it is most likely a meteor.

In the video at the top of this webpage, a viewer caught the meteor on video in Lexington, South Carolina.

You can report what you saw to the American Meteor Society website, here.

No additional details have been made available.

