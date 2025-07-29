Digital pricing expanding in US grocery stores

CHARLOTTE — More supermarkets across the United States are using digital shelf labels, meaning the price you pay could potentially change several times per day, according to the Associated Press.

A glimpse of what shoppers could soon see if already on display in Europe. The Wall Street Journal found prices at some grocery stores can change up to 100 times per day.

These small electronic screens can instantly display new prices at the push of a button.

Walmart has already installed some digital tags with plans to reach 2,300 stores by next year.

Kroger and Whole Foods are expanding pilot programs as well.

Companies say the tags help cut back on time-consuming labor.

