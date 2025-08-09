Digital voter IDs face ban after NC elections board settles Republican Party lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina elections board settled a lawsuit with the Republican Party on Friday, which may ban digital IDs from being used as voter photo identification.

The Republican National Committee sued the NC elections board in an attempt to prevent students and employees at the University of North Carolina’s Chapel Hill Campus from voting, WRAL reports.

The university issues digital IDs, which the State Board of Elections had approved for use as voter ID. But in 2024, the Court of Appeals put a stop to the use of these IDs.

In the lawsuit settlement, the board of elections agreed to only allow the use of digital ID if the state legislature passes a new law providing for it.

The board of elections also approved early voting plans for some counties on Friday, WRAL reports.

In Mecklenburg, voters can cast their ballot as early as September.

Read more here.

WATCH: Council voting on $31 million to resurface hundreds of Charlotte’s roads

Council voting on $31 million to resurface hundreds of Charlotte’s roads

©2025 Cox Media Group