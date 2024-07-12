Dimple Ajmera ‘humbled’ by asks to run for mayor

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Councilmember Dimple Ajmera says she is “humbled” by numerous community leaders she says have approached her to consider running for mayor in 2025.

Councilmember Ajmera says she has not made any decisions about her political future and says Mayor Vi Lyles deserves space to decide what she wants to do.

“We must respect her space,” Ajmera said. “We must respect her decision about her future and no one should jump the gun on that.”

Mayor Vi Lyles has not announced whether she will seek re-election. Channel 9 has reached out to Mayor Lyles for comment.

In an interview with the Political Beat, Ajmera also explained why she voted no against the Bank of America Stadium project.

