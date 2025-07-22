Disaster tourism disrupts recovery efforts in Hurricane Helene-hit Swannanoa

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly a year after Hurricane Helene devastated Swannanoa, North Carolina, residents like Jess Fager continue to face an influx of disaster tourists drawn to the area.

Despite the completion of repairs on her home, Fager still encounters visitors eager to document the aftermath of the storm, a phenomenon experts say is part of a growing trend of disaster tourism, according to the Charlotte Observer.

“I think we’re just going to have to live with it,” Fager said about the ongoing attention from tourists.

Beth Heidelberg, a professor of urban studies, explains that people are drawn to disaster sites for the thrill of witnessing devastation from a safe distance.

“It feels like a mockery,” said Lydia Huntley, a lifelong Swannanoa resident, about the tourists.

Disaster tourism has become a significant issue in Swannanoa and other areas affected by Hurricane Helene. Residents report that the influx of visitors has disrupted their daily lives, with traffic congestion and unwanted attention becoming common occurrences.

Nathan Phillips, an Asheville resident, took action by putting up signs to deter tourists from stopping and filming in his neighborhood. He expressed frustration over people blocking roads and complicating recovery efforts.

Experts like Beth Heidelberg note that while some tourists visit with empathy, others are simply seeking spectacle, which can be distressing for locals still recovering from the disaster.

In response to similar issues, some communities have started implementing measures to manage disaster tourism. For example, the Los Angeles City Council voted to restrict commercial tours in areas affected by wildfires, and Texas officials have warned against visiting flood-hit regions.

Heidelberg suggests that communities can channel tourist interest into educational opportunities, as seen in places like Salem, Massachusetts, and Lockerbie, Scotland, where interpretive centers have been established to provide respectful learning experiences.

As Swannanoa and other affected areas continue to rebuild, the challenge remains to balance recovery with the influx of disaster tourists. Local officials and residents are working to find ways to manage this attention while focusing on healing and moving forward.

