Discovery Place to host solar eclipse viewing events

CHARLOTTE — One of nature’s most spectacular sights, the Great North American Eclipse is happening on April 8, and Discovery Place will celebrate the celestial event with interactive, eclipse- and astronomy-themed activities that day.

Discovery Place Science and Discovery Place Kids – Huntersville will offer a variety of free outdoor activities and host viewing parties on their respective parking decks.

Charlotte is expected to experience an 83.4% partial solar eclipse that will begin at 1:54 p.m. local time and last for approximately 2.5 hours, concluding at 4:26 p.m.

Eclipse viewing on the Discovery Place Science parking deck in Uptown will be from 2 to 4 p.m. A livestream event featuring the eclipse in totality will take place in the museum’s IMAX Dome Theatre from 1:30 to 4:15 p.m.

Leading up to the viewing parties, eclipse-focused demonstrations and activities will take place both inside and outside of the museum during regular hours. Outdoor eclipse activities will be available to the public at no charge.

Free eclipse glasses will be distributed to Discovery Place members and ticketed general admission guests inside the museum while supplies last. Glasses will not be distributed during the free activities on the parking deck.

Discovery Place Kids – Huntersville is closed on Mondays, but the children’s museum will celebrate the eclipse with storytelling and hands-on activities such as painting with sunscreen and crafting UV bracelets. Activities will take place on top of the museum’s parking deck from noon to 4 p.m. and will be free and open to the public; however, advanced reservations are required. Reservations can be made through the museum’s website here.

A limited number of free glasses will be distributed beginning at noon while supplies last.

Another spot to check out for the eclipse is Grandfather Mountain in Linville. The park will also host a day of festivities for the eclipse, where it will be best visible between 2-3 p.m., weather permitting.

Most of the park’s daily programs, which will take place from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and are included with park admission, will focus on solar and lunar eclipses.

In addition to themed programs, a designated area will be set up to view the eclipse.

The first 100 guests on April 8 will receive a free pair of solar eclipse glasses with their admission.

