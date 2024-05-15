Storm blows trampoline into power lines, suspending it midair outside home

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — As our region braces for storms Wednesday, some are still dealing with the aftermath of last week’s weather.

A neighbor living in Lowell told Channel 9 a trampoline blew up onto power lines last week in front of his house, suspending it in midair. He lives on Oakland Street near Highway 7.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew overhead the home Wednesday morning and could see the trampoline caught in the power lines. It was hanging over the street and the driveway.

The neighbor is worried about the hazard it’s causing, telling Channel 9 he was concerned about it falling on cars or on their kids.

Catawba River cleanup

With the recent rainfall, rivers are running high and carrying a lot of debris. Channel 9’s Ken Lemon was along the Catawba River Wednesday, where crews were trying to prevent damage from the debris.

Most people crossing the First Broad River on Highway 74 won’t see the problem. It looks like several large trees were washed downstream and got caught up right at the base of the bridge. Their limbs were trapping more debris several feet below the bridge.

Fortunately, someone saw the issue and called emergency management.

The emergency management director said they should be able to remedy the problem, but other bridges can be at risk and the problem isn’t over.

There’s also concern about bridges washing out. We are going to continue to have rain, as Thursday is supposed to be the only clear day this week. That’s going to cause the water levels to rise, which brings debris downstream and could bring more debris towards bridges.

The emergency management director said he has reached out to the Department of Transportation about the situation.

