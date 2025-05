PITTSBORO, N.C. — If Abu Dhabi is too far, the initial plans for a Disney-themed community in North Carolina were just revealed.

Storyliving by Disney will be built in Pittsboro, which is west of Raleigh.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the developer is planning for nearly 500 homes in the first phase.

However, the construction timeline is unclear.

VIDEO: 8 year-old Union Co. girl goes to see her favorite Disney characters in Florida

Make A Wish: 8 year-old Union Co. girl goes to see her favorite Disney characters in Florida

©2025 Cox Media Group