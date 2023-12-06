Disney-themed community to rise in North Carolina

PITTSBORO, N.C. — Mickey Mouse fans in North Carolina may have just found their future dream home.

A new community coming to the Chatham Park development in the Triangle region is designed by Storyliving by Disney, a new business venture from The Walt Disney Co. The Disney-themed community, called Asteria, is in the early stages of development.

It will be part of Chatham Park, a giant project in Pittsboro that’s led by Cary’s Preston Development Co.

Home sales for Asteria are anticipated to begin by 2027.

