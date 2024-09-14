Dispute leads to deadly shooting in Caldwell County, sheriff says

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 49-year-old man was charged with murder after a shooting Friday afternoon that stemmed from a dispute between acquaintances, said the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

The county communications center got a call about a shooting at about 4:30 p.m. in the Gamewell community.

Deputies got there and found a male who was shot multiple times. He later died.

Jeffrey Dewayne Ferguson was arrested and charged with murder, taken to jail, and is under no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

©2024 Cox Media Group