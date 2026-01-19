Dispute over Senate candidate’s residence to be addressed by NC election board

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Board of Election will hold a hearing Wednesday into whether a Republican U.S. Senate candidate actually lives in the state.
Margot Dupre is one of seven Republicans seeking the U.S. Senate nomination.
Her voter registration address is listed as a mailbox at a UPS Store in Charlotte.
A complaint filed with the BOE says Dupre is, “probably a registered voter in Marion County, Florida, where she voted last April.”
In 2024, Dupre ran as a write-in candidate for a congressional seat in Idaho.
Channel 9 has reached out to her for comment and to ask where she lives.
