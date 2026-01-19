Local

Dispute over Senate candidate’s residence to be addressed by NC election board

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Dispute over Senate candidate’s residence to be addressed by NC election board Margot Dupre
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Board of Election will hold a hearing Wednesday into whether a Republican U.S. Senate candidate actually lives in the state.

>>CLICK HERE for The Political Beat with Joe Bruno

Margot Dupre is one of seven Republicans seeking the U.S. Senate nomination.

Her voter registration address is listed as a mailbox at a UPS Store in Charlotte.

A complaint filed with the BOE says Dupre is, “probably a registered voter in Marion County, Florida, where she voted last April.”

In 2024, Dupre ran as a write-in candidate for a congressional seat in Idaho.

Channel 9 has reached out to her for comment and to ask where she lives.

VIDEO: Lawsuit claims Mooresville mayor retaliated against employee who reported misconduct

Lawsuit claims Mooresville mayor retaliated against employee who reported misconduct

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read