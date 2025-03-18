District leaders consider buying land for new elementary school in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County Public Schools is considering buying land in Hildebran for a new elementary school, according to the Morganton Herald.

The county’s Board of Commissioners approved the district’s offer of $675,000 to buy about 14 acres Monday night.

If plans go through, the new school building would combine Hildebran and Icard elementary schools.

District leaders are also considering buying property behind the B and B Food Store on U.S. Highway 70.

