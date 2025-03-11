Charlotte’s first medical school to welcome 48 students on July 7

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s first medical school and the Pearl Innovation District are taking shape.

Mecklenburg County commissioners got an update on the major project on Tuesday.

The Wake Forest University School of Medicine will welcome its first class of 48 students on July 7.

The school will also start nursing and health care tech classes in August while welcoming 800 students and faculty.

An international research and training institute for surgeons will take up four floors in the research building.

There will also be an announcement for a Fortune 500 health tech company that plans to occupy two floors.

