DMV rolls out new kiosks at Harris Teeter stores across North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — New DMV kiosks are making their debut inside Harris Teeter stores across North Carolina.

You will be able to pick up your groceries and renew your license in one stop. Drivers will also be able to order duplicate driver’s licenses and permits and register to vote.

Drivers told Channel 9′s Almiya White that it’s frustrating waiting at the DMV, so the self-service kiosks are long overdue.

“Well, my daughter is trying for her license. We made an appointment back in March to get, sorry, in January, to get a March date to get her license. So it’s been two months since one appointment,” said driver Darrell Somerville.

Somerville said he is all too familiar with long DMV wait times.

“If you don’t make an appointment, you’ll be in line for two hours every day. So, it’s a pain,” Somerville explained.

The kiosks can be found in several Harris Teeter locations, including Charlotte, Raleigh, and Fayetteville.

“It is long overdue. I’ve been doing this for a long time. And to come out here every several years and get your license renewed, to be in line for hours,” said Somerville.

Shoppers said they are just glad the kiosks are in a convenient location.

“It saves me from driving all the way across town,” shopper Mark Jones said.

The North Carolina DMV plans to add seven more kiosks by the first half of the year. The commissioners said the more people use them, the more they will add across the state.

Eventually, you could even be able to print your registration stickers using the kiosks.

VIDEO: Changes made to DMV appointments as busy summer months begin

Changes made to DMV appointments as busy summer months begin

























©2024 Cox Media Group