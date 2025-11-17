Prosecutors spent Monday focused on DNA evidence found at the crime scene where Scott Brooks was killed outside Brooks’ Sandwich Shop in NoDa in December 2019.

“I was able to obtain DNA that was a mixture of at least two DNA samples,” said DNA analyst Patricia Byron, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Byron told the jury in a Mecklenburg County courtroom that she tested several items from the Brooks homicide scene, including Brooks’ wallet and several pockets on his jeans.

Byron said it was expected that she would find Brooks’s DNA on the evidence.

However, nearly all of what she tested showed someone else’s partial DNA.

“I was not able to make any conclusions on the foreign DNA profile,” Byron said.

Neither suspect, Terry Conner or Steven Staples, had DNA that matched any clothing or shell casings, a point Conner’s defense attorney seized on.

From left: Terry Conner, Steven Staples

“That could have been anyone’s DNA, male or female,” said defense attorney Kenneth Snow.

“Correct,” Byron said.

“It could have been anyone he came in contact with?” Snow said.

Byron replied, “Yes, I was not able to say whose DNA that was.”

However, DNA found on one of the bullet casings at the scene matched Conner’s former girlfriend, Keleasta Smith.

Dr. Rachel Oefelein revealed that match at Advanced Technology in a Florida lab.

The lab also found two other DNA profiles on that shell casing with a high probability pointing to Conner.

“There was very strong support that there was DNA of Terry Conner and Keleasta Smith and an unknown person rather than Keleasta Smith and two unknown persons,” Oefelein said.

DNA analysis highlights mixed profiles in Brooks’ murder trial

Two parole officers testified later in the day.

Prosecutors, in part, used them to try to show the jury that cellphone numbers given to parole officers for Staples and Conner were also the ones that pinged close to the crime scene around the time it happened.

