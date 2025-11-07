Opening statements in Brooks murder trial to start Friday

CHARLOTTE — All jurors and alternates have been officially selected Friday in the murder trial of a NoDa business owner and opening statements will start at 2 p.m.
Terry Conner and Steven Staples killed Scott Brooks while he was opening his business, Brooks’ Sandwich House, in 2019.
The restaurant was closed Friday so family members could be in court.
