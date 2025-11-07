Local

Opening statements in Brooks murder trial to start Friday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — All jurors and alternates have been officially selected Friday in the murder trial of a NoDa business owner and opening statements will start at 2 p.m.

Terry Conner and Steven Staples killed Scott Brooks while he was opening his business, Brooks’ Sandwich House, in 2019.

Brooks murder trial From left: Terry Conner, Steven Staples

The restaurant was closed Friday so family members could be in court.

