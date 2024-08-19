DNC Day 1: President Joe Biden to take the stage

CHICAGO — The sitting president and winner of the Democratic party will pass the torch to his vice president on Monday night.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention. The theme of the evening’s program is “For The People.”

>> Channel 9′s Joe Bruno will have LIVE coverage from the DNC all week. Stick with Channel 9 as he explains everything voters across the Carolinas need to know.

“While Donald Trump puts himself first, Democrats are fighting for the American people,” the Democratic National Convention said in a news release. “President Biden has exemplified this through his leadership and legacy as a historic president who put the American people’s interest above his own. The accomplishments and results President Biden delivered for people, with Vice President Harris by his side, will be on full display during the convention, as will Kamala Harris’s commitment to fighting on behalf of everyday Americans. At its core, the Harris-Walz ticket is a ticket for the people.”

The full speaker list for Monday’s program hasn’t been released. First Lady Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are also expected to speak.

Harris ticket generates enthusiasm

Democratic candidates and activists say they have seen a surge in enthusiasm with the addition of Kamala Harris to the top of the ticket.

“I’m over the top,” Democratic activist Connie Green-Johnson said. “I am so jubilant.”

Longtime Democratic activist Connie Green-Johnson says she is thrilled at the historic nature of Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy.

“America is ready for the change,” she said. “Women are the backbone and the soul of this country.”

Just a month ago, the thought of Vice President Kamala Harris leading the ticket for Democrats wasn’t top of mind. But now that she is at the top of the ticket, Democrats say they are experiencing a surge in enthusiasm and providing a boost to candidates in down-ballot races.

“It’s undeniable, the amount of energy, the enthusiasm that has come with her announcement,” State Senate Candidate Woodson Bradley said.

Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Dante Anderson says the Harris campaign has mobilized the Democratic base in a way she hasn’t seen in years. She thinks Harris can do what Obama did in 2008: Carry the state.

“I do feel like it’s very different than it has been in the last couple of elections,” she said. “I’m excited about that.”

(WATCH BELOW: RNC Night 4: Donald Trump, Hulk Hogan and Annette Albright speak)

RNC Night 4: Donald Trump, Hulk Hogan and Annette Albright speak

©2024 Cox Media Group