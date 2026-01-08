Do you use CarShield or American Auto Shield? You may be getting a refund.

CHARLOTTE — Larry Falcone says he had car trouble. “The engine went out,” he told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke.

But he wasn’t too worried; after all, he told us he had a protection plan: CarShield.

He says they covered most of the repair -- plus a rental -- but that it took a lot of back and forth.

“It wasn’t an end-of-the-world experience, but it was an eye-opening experience,” he said. “They did right by me.”

But the Federal Trade Commission says not so for many other consumers. The agency accuses CarShield and American Auto Shield of deceptive marketing. They say the companies -- which are related -- promised the following, but didn’t always deliver:

1. A lot of things would be covered.

2. Customers would get free rental cars if needed.

3. Drivers could use whatever shop they wanted.

The businesses agreed to settle the case and pay more than $9 million to more than 168,000 customers. They know who you are. You don’t have to do anything. Just make sure you cash your check within 90 days. And -- remember -- never pay money to get your money. If someone asks you to, they’re a scammer.

Still, Falcone wants to remind you -- no matter what company you use -- do one thing so you don’t end up needing a refund: “You got to read the fine print,” he said. “Like anything you buy, you got to read the fine print.”

Action 9 tried to get American Auto Shield and CarShield’s response to the FTC action multiple times, but didn’t hear back in time for this report.

