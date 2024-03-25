Dog killed in Lancaster shootout; police looking for 18-year-old suspect

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police in Lancaster are looking for an 18-year-old they believe was involved in a shootout over the weekend.

Lancaster police were called Sunday around 10:30 p.m. to Harris Street, where they were told multiple people had fired dozens of shots in the area.

Officers found several homes had been shot.

No people were hurt in the shootout, but police said a family’s dog was shot and died from their injuries. The dog was behind a fence when they were shot, police said.

Officers found guns and other evidence at the scene. They arrested 19-year-old Tyree Craig and charged him with felony breach of peace.

Investigators are asking for help finding 18-year-old Quantrel “Kemo” Barrino, who will also be charged with felony breach of peace. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Police are also asking for help identifying other people involved in the shootout. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the anonymous tip line 803-289-6040.

