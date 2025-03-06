DOGE cuts could affect USGS, EPA offices in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has announced plans to terminate federal building leases across the country, including two in Charlotte.

The leases in question involve buildings housing the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Charlotte. DOGE has been seeking to reduce costs, and cutting the two leases is expected to save $170,000 annually.

The U.S. Geological Survey collaborates with Mecklenburg County on stream monitoring and flood prevention programs. Although the county states that the data is not stored in the USGS buildings, there is concern that potential staffing cuts following the lease terminations could impact data quality. The EPA works with Mecklenburg County on air quality monitoring. However, the county does not currently expect the lease terminations to affect this service.

The USGS has an office location off Tyvola Road in south Charlotte. The EPA doesn’t have a main regional office in Charlotte, but its Criminal Investigation Division has a suite on Fairview Road.

Mecklenburg County will continue to assess the situation as developments unfold.

