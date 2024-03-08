‘Doing what I love’: Charlotte YMCA’s first woman CEO shares career journey

CHARLOTTE — Sue Glass has been on the job for about 60 days as the YMCA of Greater Charlotte’s CEO.

She’s the first woman to serve in the role, but this isn’t the first time she’s broken barriers. Channel 9′s Gina Esposito spoke with Glass for International Women’s Day about her work to become the non-profit’s leader.

In the video at the top of the page, see Glass’ career journey and how she became “one of the most admired CEOs” in a major city.

