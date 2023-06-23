Local

Doja Cat, Ice Spice coming to Charlotte

By Cassia Sari, wsoctv.com

Doja Cat Tour 2023 FILE - Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, April 24, 2022, in Indio, Calif. The rapper/singer Doja Cat — the Grammy award winner, fashion muse, and creator of many TikTok hits — is set to embark on a 2023 North American tour this fall. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) (Amy Harris)

CHARLOTTE — Doja Cat announced her first North American tour dates on Friday, and the Queen City made the list.

Ice Spice joins and opens when the tour hits Charlotte on Nov. 26 at the Spectrum Center.

‘The Scarlet Tour’ begins in San Francisco on Halloween, and travels the nation to wrap up on Dec. 13 in Chicago.

According to Billboard, the tour will have advance registration to filter out bots and scalpers. Fans can register now until June 26 at 1 a.m. ET. After registration, fans will be randomly selected to access pre-sales starting June 28 until the general sale opens on June 30.

The complete tour dates are below:

Oct. 31 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

Nov. 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

Nov. 3 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

Nov. 5 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

Nov. 6 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *Nov. 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

Nov. 10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

Nov. 13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

Nov. 15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

Nov. 16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

Nov. 19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

Nov. 21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #

Nov. 24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

Nov. 26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

Nov. 27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

Nov. 29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

Nov. 30 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

Dec. 2 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

Dec. 4 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

Dec. 7 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #

Dec. 8 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

Dec. 10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

Dec. 11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

Dec. 13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

* with Doechii

# with Ice Spice

Cassia Sari, wsoctv.com

Cassia is a content center producer for Channel 9.

