Doja Cat, Ice Spice coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Doja Cat announced her first North American tour dates on Friday, and the Queen City made the list.

The Scarlet Tour 🩸 pic.twitter.com/H2bFOb0Y7H — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) June 23, 2023

Ice Spice joins and opens when the tour hits Charlotte on Nov. 26 at the Spectrum Center.

‘The Scarlet Tour’ begins in San Francisco on Halloween, and travels the nation to wrap up on Dec. 13 in Chicago.

According to Billboard, the tour will have advance registration to filter out bots and scalpers. Fans can register now until June 26 at 1 a.m. ET. After registration, fans will be randomly selected to access pre-sales starting June 28 until the general sale opens on June 30.

The complete tour dates are below:

Oct. 31 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

Nov. 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

Nov. 3 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

Nov. 5 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

Nov. 6 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *Nov. 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

Nov. 10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

Nov. 13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

Nov. 15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

Nov. 16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

Nov. 19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

Nov. 21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #

Nov. 24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

Nov. 26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

Nov. 27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

Nov. 29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

Nov. 30 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

Dec. 2 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

Dec. 4 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

Dec. 7 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #

Dec. 8 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

Dec. 10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

Dec. 11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

Dec. 13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

* with Doechii

# with Ice Spice

