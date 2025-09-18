Domestic dispute in Matthews ends in arrest for assault and strangulation

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A domestic incident on Wednesday night in Matthews resulted in the arrest of Kevin Allen Bullough, 56, after his wife was found with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:22 p.m. on the 9500 block of Hunting Court. Upon arrival, officers discovered the couple had been arguing, and the wife required medical treatment for her injury.

Kevin Allen Bullough (MPD)

Following the investigation, Bullough was charged with assault by strangulation and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was subsequently transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

VIDEO: 1 killed in crash on Weddington Road in Matthews