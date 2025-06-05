Matthews kidnapping suspect in custody

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews police said on Thursday that Logan William Calaway, 23, a suspect in a kidnapping and assault, was taken into custody.

The reported kidnapping happened at about 11:20 a.m. on Monday when witnesses said they saw a man force a woman into a BMW in the 1400 block of Matthews Mint Hill Road.

The two know each other. The woman was located safely Monday afteroon.

He is facing second-degree kidnapping, stalking, and assault by strangulation charges.

The FBI and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department assisted in the apprehension.