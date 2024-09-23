Donald Trump announces campaign stop in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. — The battle for North Carolina’s electoral votes is heating up with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump making numerous stops in the Tar Heel State this year.

Just days after Trump visited Wilmington, his campaign announced that he’ll be coming to Mint Hill on Wednesday. Trump will speak at a manufacturing plant, and he’s expected to talk about American production.

Harris was just in Charlotte in mid-September, bringing a crowd at Bojangles Coliseum before attending another rally in Greensboro. Trump also held a rally with Republican supporters at Bojangles Coliseum this summer.

The doors open at 10 a.m. for Wednesday’s event in Mint Hill. Trump is expected to speak at 1 p.m. You can register for tickets at this link.

Expect traffic impacts and detours when Trump arrives in Charlotte. Roads will be closed while his motorcade makes its way to the event.

(VIDEO: Trump speaks at Fraternal Order of Police conference in Charlotte)

Trump speaks at Fraternal Order of Police conference in Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group