Toddler thrown from car during crash into Gastonia home

GASTONIA, N.C. — A mother and a toddler were in their car as it rolled off the roadway and flipped into the roof of a home in Gastonia Friday night.

Police say they’re still not sure what caused the crash off of Union Road, but they do know it happened right after the mother crossed the railroad tracks near Marietta Street.

Witnesses told Channel 9’s Ken Lemon that the driver went off the road and apparently went airborne, hit a hill, and flipped. The driver’s toddler was tossed from the car.

One woman said the child was on the ground a few feet from the car. Police said the child wasn’t restrained.

The toddler’s mother was trapped in the car and had to be removed; both of them went to the hospital.

We’re told the child is getting better, and her mother is still in serious condition.

Police said they believe speed was a factor in the crash. It’s not clear if the driver is facing criminal charges.

