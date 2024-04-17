Donald Trump coming to Charlotte for private fundraiser

CHARLOTTE — Former president Donald Trump is visiting Charlotte this weekend.

Trump will be in the Queen City on Saturday for a private event and fundraiser with the Republican National Committee and other fundraising committees.

Channel 9 obtained the invitation to the private event on Wednesday, and it says additional details will be provided to those who RSVP. Attendee prices start at $5,000 per couple and go up to $250,000 per couple to join the host committee.

It’s the second event in North Carolina that Trump has planned for Saturday. The presumed Republican Party presidential nominee is slated to be in Wilmington for a campaign rally, but that event starts at 7 p.m.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley of North Carolina will be at the event in Charlotte with RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump.

Trump’s North Carolina trip comes amid the first week of his criminal trial over alleged hush money payments. He was last in the state during a trip to Greensboro back in March, ahead of the Super Tuesday primary election.

President Joe Biden has also eyed North Carolina ahead of November’s election. He was in Raleigh back in March, and First Lady Jill Biden went to Greensboro earlier this week.

You can get information on Trump’s rally in Wilmington at this link.

