Donald Trump holds rally in Gastonia hours before early voting ends

GASTONIA, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump spoke at Gastonia’s airport hours before early voting ended in North Carolina.

Trump was last here in 2020—when he won over Gaston County voters.

“We’re just three days away from political victory in all history, but it only happens if you go get out and vote,” said Trump.

Trump energized the crowd as he talked about cutting taxes and lowering the cost of gasoline. He also spoke about a plan to tackle the border crisis.

“I believe the border is the single, most notable problem to happen to our country in 100 years,” Trump elaborated.

The former president was joined by several Republican candidates for North Carolina, including Tim Moore and Dan Bishop.

However, there was no mention of Mark Robinson.

“He is going to win NC; we are seeing it happen,” said Bishop. “Get this, Republicans lead early voting for the first time in early voting history.”

On Friday, the North Carolina Board of Elections said 50,000 more Republicans early voted in person than Democrats.

“Support Trump and all these wonderful people that are here to support. Let him know we do care and we want to change how things are, and hopefully, it will be a good outcome for America,” said Trump supporter Brandi Buck.

Nate Rambo of Rock Hill said it was his fifth Trump rally and likely the most important as election day nears.

It’s really special, this one. It’s going to be the last time he’s going to run, and this is the home stretch,” Rambo elaborated.

If you haven’t cast your ballot yet, you can do so on election day at your designated polling location.

