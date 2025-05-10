‘I was angry’: Charlotte mother speaks out after arrest at Randolph Middle School

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte mother is giving more insight into the incident that led to her confronting an employee at Randolph Middle School.

She spoke with Channel 9’s Almiya White about her arrest and what she says is a deeper story.

Mariah Hector began by explaining that her daughter had been bullied several times by students at the school since September.

Earlier that week, she said those same students jumped her daughter.

“I was angry because I had been trying to prevent this from happening all year,” she explained. “My daughter was jumped, and her hair was pulled out of her scalp. It was by a number of girls and a boy. They also threw a trash can on her.”

Hector shared a video with Channel 9 of the incident. She said the bullying has been going on since the beginning of the school year.

“I came to speak to the administration,” she explained. “I felt like they just brushed it off and didn’t take it seriously.”

After several meetings with school officials, Hector said a non-contact order between her daughter and the group of students involved had been issued.

However, on Monday, Hector said she received a call from her niece saying her daughter had been jumped. And as a parent, she said she felt like the school wasn’t protecting her child.

“I felt like they acted like nothing was going to happen, like it was just basic Catty, you know, teenage behavior,” she elaborated.

That is what led to the large police presence at the middle school Monday afternoon, which led to a brief lockdown, according to school officials.

When asked if she had any regrets, Hecktor said, “Yes, moving out of anger.”

However, she also had a message for students who play a role in bullying.

“You never know the toll it takes on your kid. You can’t go to school with your kid and hold their hand, and you know they may come home at night and cry all night,” said Hector.

Police said a second woman was also arrested in connection with this incident for trespassing after she allegedly remained at the school when she was told not to enter.

Channel 9 reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to address the claims Hector made.

They said they could not comment on student records due to privacy concerns.

