Explosion in south Charlotte part of planned demolition

CHARLOTTE — If you hear a loud noise in the south Charlotte area near Ballantyne, don’t worry!
It’s a planned explosion by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.
CMPD alerted the public around 12:30 p.m. of the explosion, saying it’s part of a construction demolition at 1 p.m.
It’ll happen near the 12300 block of North Community House Road.
That’s right by the inner loop of I-485 near the SpringHill Suites.
