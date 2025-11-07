‘Don’t give up’: York County woman defies odds through life-changing medical breakthroughs

TEGA CAY, S.C. — A York County woman is proof that epilepsy doesn’t have to have limits. Despite being born with a developmental delay and daily seizures, she’s found hope through medical breakthroughs. Now, she’s making strides in her community through her don’t-give-up attitude.

Sarah Oxenfeld’s artwork is just one thing she’s passionate about. She can also play sports and sing. As a child was diagnosed with epilepsy, averaging about 60 seizures a year.

“There was a point you couldn’t let her get over tired. You couldn’t let her get too excited. It would set off a seizure. Now, it’s wide open,” Sarah’s mom, Cheri Oxenfeld, told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito.

Cheri says it wasn’t until her daughter got a device implanted in her neck to help catch and break seizures and a new medicine that she gained a sense of normalcy.

This year, she played multiple sports in the Special Olympics, winning a medal in pickleball, and has even volunteered to sing at nursing homes.

“To see her come into her own and be busy and enjoying everything that she’s doing, it’s just been phenomenal,” Cheri said. “She just loves the art now, the singing and, of course, the sports and camaraderie.”

Dr. Rajdeep Singh with Atrium Health calls Sara a success story.

“When we controlled her seizures, her personality just came out,” Singh said.

He says while most patients can control their seizures through medicine, a quarter may require surgery to help control the seizure or, in some cases, cure them. He says new medicines, devices and stem cell research are giving patients more options than every before.

“The message here for epilepsy patients is there are so many new treatment modalities to help, so don’t give up,” Singh said.

November is Epilepsy Awareness Month. Gina Esposito is the emcee for Saturday’s Walk For Epilepsy at McAlpine Creek Park in east Charlotte. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

Money raised from the walk will support innovative research, new therapies, awareness and seizure education programs.

Visit the Epilepsy Foundation’s website to learn more about how you can get involved.

VIDEO: NC med student creates device for people living with epilepsy

NC med student creates device for people living with epilepsy

©2025 Cox Media Group