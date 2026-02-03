Don’t overpay: Price match vs. price adjustment

CHARLOTTE — With after-Christmas sales underway and President’s Day deals just around the corner, it’s easy to buy something only to see it advertised for less a day or two later. It can feel frustrating, but Consumer Reports says you may not be stuck paying the higher price. Knowing how price matching and price adjustments work can help you get money back and avoid overpaying in the future.

Overpaying happens more often than shoppers realize, but a little knowledge can keep more cash in your pocket. Before you buy, Consumer Reports recommends taking a few minutes to review a retailer’s price-match and price-adjustment policies. These rules can allow you to claim a lower price either before or after you’ve made a purchase.

Consumer Reports shopping expert Samantha Gordon says understanding a retailer’s policies makes it much easier to navigate sales and get the best possible deals. The key difference comes down to timing. Price matching happens before you buy, when a store agrees to match a lower advertised price. Price adjustments apply after a purchase, when an item you already bought drops in price and the retailer offers a partial refund.

Policies vary widely by retailer, so it pays to read the fine print. Target, for example, will only match its own in-store and online prices within 14 days, and in-store matches must come from the same Target location. Walmart’s policy applies only in-store: shoppers can request a match if they see a lower price on Walmart.com while shopping in person, but the company does not match competitors’ prices and has several exclusions. Costco allows price adjustments if an item drops in price within 30 days of purchase, though online purchases must be adjusted online and in-store purchases must be handled in person.

No matter where you shop, Consumer Reports stresses the importance of comparing identical items — right down to the model number and color. Having proof also helps. Receipts, ads, screenshots, or printed listings of lower prices can strengthen your case.

While it may feel like extra work, Gordon says those few minutes spent checking policies are usually worth it. And even if a retailer says no, shoppers still have another option. Some credit cards offer price protection benefits that may refund the difference if an item drops in price shortly after purchase.

Taking a proactive approach can help ensure you don’t leave money on the table—and may even help you save after you’ve already walked out of the store.

VIDEO: Warehouse clubs surge in popularity as grocery prices rise

Warehouse clubs surge in popularity as grocery prices rise

©2026 Cox Media Group