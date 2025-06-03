DOT project brings improvements to several Union County roads

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Improvements are on their way to 22 miles of roadway in Union County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT has awarded two separate contracts totaling nearly $7 million for repaving, patching asphalt, reconstructing shoulders and adding pavement markings.

Some roads that will be affected by these projects include parts of Brief Road, Mill Grove Road, N.C. 742 and Macedonia Church Road.

Roads that will be resurfaced include:

Brief Road between the Mecklenburg County line and U.S. 601

Howey Bottoms Road between Lawyers and West Duncan roads

Mill Grove Road between N.C. 218 and Lawyers Road

West Duncan Road between Howey Bottoms and Garrett roads

North Main Street between Wilson Street and Wingate city limits

Hasty Road between West Main Street and White Store Road

Roads that will get additional improvements, including asphalt patching and overlay, shoulder reconstruction, and pavement marking installation:

N.C. 742 between the Anson and Stanly County lines

Macedonia Church Road between N.C. 207 and Stack Road

Harkey Road between Providence and South Potter roads

Walkup Avenue between Treeway Drive and Bobwhite Circle

White Store Road between Leonard Morgan and Lansford roads

Lathan Road between N.C. 522 and Leonard Morgan Road

Lancaster Avenue between S. Charlotte Avenue and West Street

Davis Road between Shady Oak Lane and Providence Road

