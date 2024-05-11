Mooresville restaurant makes OpenTable list of best brunch spots

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina is home to several of the best brunch restaurants nationwide, according to reservation and review site OpenTable. That includes a restaurant just north of Charlotte.

OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in America for 2024 highlights On the Nines Bistro, tucked into the clubhouse at Mooresville Golf Club, among those spots statewide.

The list is based on OpenTable’s diner ratings, with some 14 million reviews and metrics analyzed, according to the site.

On the Nines debuted in 2017 as part of a major revamp of the golf club.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here to see the rest of the Carolinas establishments to make the list.

(WATCH: Northern Lights visible from North Carolina)

Northern Lights visible from North Carolina

©2024 Cox Media Group